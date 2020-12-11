MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible Nolan Arenado Trade, Justin Turner, More

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Nolan Arenado seems like the ideal trade target.

The 29-year-old deftly handles the hot corner—he has a Gold Glove to show for all eight of his MLB seasons—and he's just as productive with the bat. The career .293 hitter has contributed per-162-game averages of 35 homers, 97 runs and 114 RBI.

Normally, all of the above would make him a no-brainer keeper for his current club. But he's attached to an eight-year, $260 million extension that he signed in Feb. 2019, and that could be more than the Colorado Rockies are willing to handle.

That's why a source told Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post that an Arenado trade is a "realistic possibility," though they cautioned there would be several obstacles to overcome to broker the blockbuster.

With $199 million still owed to Arenado for the next six years, Colorado might face a reality in which he's only movable if the Rockies are willing to take back bloated contracts from his next club. The Rockies also might be limiting the pool of potential trade partners, as Saunders reported Rockies owner Dick Monfort is "extremely hesitant" to deal Arenado within the NL West.

It could be a while before anything moves on this front, but with an elite talent like this, it's easy to think clubs would be interested in prying him out of Colorado.