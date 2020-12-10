Tommy Lister, Former WWE Superstar and Actor, Dies at Age 62

Credit: WWE.com

Actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister, who wrestled briefly in the WWF and WCW, died at 62.

Pat Saperstein of Variety spoke with Lister's manager, Cindy Cowan, who confirmed that authorities reported to Lister's apartment in Marina Del Rey, California, and found him unresponsive. In the days before his death, he had shown symptoms of COVID-19.

WWE also provided a statement: "WWE is saddened to learn that Tom "Tiny" Lister, known as Zeus to the WWE Universe, passed away today at age 62. ... WWE extends its condolences to Lister’s family, friends and fans."

Lister is widely known for his acting career, which included roles in Friday, The Dark Knight and The Fifth Element. Wrestling fans will remember him for his feud with Hulk Hogan, which stemmed from the 1989 movie No Holds Barred. Lister played the villain, Zeus, to Hogan's protagonist, Rip Thomas.

The WWF brought the character to the squared circle. Zeus teamed with Randy Savage in a loss to Hogan and Brutus Beefcake at SummerSlam 1989. The four met in a steel cage match later that year, which Hogan and Beefcake also won.

Lister wrestled once in WCW. Dubbed "Z-Gangsta," he was one of the secret weapons for the Alliance to End Hulkamania at Uncensored 1996.

Lister was on the losing side again as Hogan and Savage earned the victory.