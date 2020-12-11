Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders: 4 Keys to the 2020 MLS Cup Final

0 of 4

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The 2020 MLS Cup Final is rich with historical storylines.

The Seattle Sounders are making their fourth MLS Cup appearance in the last five years. Saturday's trip to Mapfre Stadium to face the Columbus Crew will mark the first time in that span in which the Sounders do not face Toronto FC with the title on the line.

Seattle is vying to become the first team since the LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012 to win MLS Cup in consecutive years.

Standing in the Sounders' way is the Caleb Porter-coached Crew. Porter led Seattle's bitter rival, the Portland Timbers, to MLS Cup in 2015 in Columbus, Ohio.

If the Crew win, Porter can earn the rare achievement of winning MLS Cup with two teams in the same location.

For that to happen, the Crew have to deal with the losses of Darlington Nagbe, who won MLS Cup with Porter for Portland, and Pedro Santos. The two starters were declared out on Thursday night, per Jacob Myers of the Columbus Dispatch.

When MLS Cup ends, MLS will become the first North American sports league to restart inside a bubble environment and then finish in local markets during the COVID-19 pandemic.