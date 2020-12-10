Scott Satterfield Issues Apology to Louisville Fans over South Carolina Rumors

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield wrote a letter apologizing to fans for his interest in the South Carolina job:

Satterfield has spent the past two years with the Cardinals, going 8-5 in 2019 before struggling to a 3-7 mark with one game remaining in 2020.

His name came up regarding the South Carolina opening in November after Will Muschamp was fired, but he reaffirmed his commitment to Louisville on Twitter. It was later revealed he interviewed for the open position, but Satterfield then said it was just a "conversation."

"My intentions were never to leave or go anywhere else, but I thought I owed an obligation just to listen because of where it’s at. That’s it," he said last week, per Cameron Teague Robinson of the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The coach is now apologizing to the season ticket holders and vows to be more honest.

"In the days, weeks and months ahead I will do what is necessary to earn back the trust and support of each and every one of you," Satterfield wrote.