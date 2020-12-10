Shaquill Griffin on Seahawks' Loss to Giants: 'We Took That Game Lightly'

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Few people expected the 4-7 New York Giants, who were starting backup quarterback Colt McCoy, to defeat the Seattle Seahawks on the road last week—not even the Seahawks themselves.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin said Thursday that Seattle "took that game lightly," per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

The Seahawks entered the 17-12 loss with an 8-3 record but fell into a tie with the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West.

