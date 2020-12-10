Disney Announces Original Movies Based on Giannis, Chris Paul and Keanon Lowe

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Among the dozens of new releases set to hit the Disney+ streaming service over the next few years are a number of titles inspired by sports figures.

On Thursday, Disney announced a trio of original movies based on the lives of NBA stars Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as former Oregon wide receiver Keanon Lowe.

Lowe, an offensive analyst for the UCLA football team, was thrust into the spotlight in 2019 when he tackled an armed student at the Portland, Oregon, high school where he worked as a security guard, football and track and field coach.

Disney didn't reveal the exact plots or release dates, but it announced that a new movie, Safety, would be available on Disney+ beginning Friday. According to the company, the film is inspired by former Clemson safety Ray McElrathbey, who became the legal guardian of his then-11-year-old brother as a redshirt freshman in 2006.