    Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards Planned for Jan. 20, Says UFC's Dana White

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 11, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, UFC president Dana White speaks at a news conference in New York. When White first proposed holding mixed martial arts fights on an isolated island during the early weeks of the worldwide sports shutdown, fans and haters alike imagined waves lapping at an octagon perched amid palm trees on a white sand beach. A few months later, the project that came to be known as Fight Island is real, and ready for competition. And while it's not literally on a beach, the octagon at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island is inside a bubble that seems highly unlikely to burst. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    UFC president Dana White announced Thursday Khamzat Chimaev will fight Leon Edwards on January 20 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. 

    The two welterweights were originally scheduled to meet at UFC Vegas 17 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to scrap the event. 

    "In a perfect world, if I can pull this thing off, we go to Fight Island again and it's like an international fight week," White told TSN's Aaron Bronsteter. "We're doing all kinds of cool things that week for people to fly in, hang out, party, watch fights Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday." 

    Edwards, 29, last fought in July 2019, earning a unanimous decision over Rafael dos Anjos. It was the eighth consecutive victory for the southpaw (18-3, 6 KOs) and gives the No. 3-ranked fighter in his division an opportunity to boost his resume as he looks to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. 

    Chimaev, meanwhile, is a bit earlier in his UFC career but quickly making a name for himself. Undefeated in nine bouts with six knockouts, the Russian star earned Performance of the Night at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley after knocking out Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds. 

    That came two months after Chimaev set the UFC record for the quickest turnaround between victories. The 26-year-old defeated Rhys McKee and John Phillips back-to-back only ten days apart. 

    None of Chimaev's fights have made it to the third round. He's currently ranked No. 15 among UFC welterweight challengers but could find himself vaulting up the list with a win over Edwards. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      UFC 256 Predictions 🔮

      Ferguson takes on Oliveira, Figueiredo defends his title vs. Moreno. We give picks for Saturday's stacked main card ➡️

      UFC 256 Predictions 🔮
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 256 Predictions 🔮

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report

      Judge moves forward UFC class-action lawsuit, adding 2010-2017 fighters

      Judge moves forward UFC class-action lawsuit, adding 2010-2017 fighters
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Judge moves forward UFC class-action lawsuit, adding 2010-2017 fighters

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting

      Bellator 254 discussion thread

      Bellator 254 discussion thread
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Bellator 254 discussion thread

      MMA Junkie Staff
      via MMA Junkie

      UFC antitrust lawsuit moves forward with judge granting class-action status

      UFC antitrust lawsuit moves forward with judge granting class-action status
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC antitrust lawsuit moves forward with judge granting class-action status

      MMA Junkie Staff
      via MMA Junkie