    Baylor Planning to Play vs. OSU Despite Closing Facility Due to COVID Concerns

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2020

    Baylor coach Dave Aranda applauds as players warm up for the team's NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
    Matthew Putney/Associated Press

    Baylor announced Thursday it temporarily shut down its football facility but still intends to play Oklahoma State on Saturday.

    The Bears and Cowboys are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

    Two Big 12 games (West Virginia vs. Oklahoma and Kansas vs. Texas) have already been postponed for COVID-19-related reasons.

               

