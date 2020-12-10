    Video: Pelicans' Zion Williamson Calls to Complain About NBA 2K21 Rating

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2020

    New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Zion Williamson needed to speak with a manager.

    During the New Orleans Pelicans' media day, Williamson was told he had an 81 overall rating in NBA 2K21. That led the second-year forward to call 2K Sports' Ronnie Singh to confirm his rating was actually an 86:

    Those are the kind of privileges you're afforded when you're not only an NBA star but also on the cover of the next-gen edition of NBA 2K21.

    There is in fact a version of Williamson in the game that received an 81 rating. He's a member of the Pelicans' all-time team that features current and former players from the franchise's history in Charlotte and New Orleans.

    Let this be a lesson to anyone at 2K Sports. If Williamson isn't happy with how his talent is represented in the game, you will be hearing about it.

