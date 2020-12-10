Video: Pelicans' Zion Williamson Calls to Complain About NBA 2K21 Rating

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Zion Williamson needed to speak with a manager.

During the New Orleans Pelicans' media day, Williamson was told he had an 81 overall rating in NBA 2K21. That led the second-year forward to call 2K Sports' Ronnie Singh to confirm his rating was actually an 86:

Those are the kind of privileges you're afforded when you're not only an NBA star but also on the cover of the next-gen edition of NBA 2K21.

There is in fact a version of Williamson in the game that received an 81 rating. He's a member of the Pelicans' all-time team that features current and former players from the franchise's history in Charlotte and New Orleans.

Let this be a lesson to anyone at 2K Sports. If Williamson isn't happy with how his talent is represented in the game, you will be hearing about it.