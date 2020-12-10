JaMychal Green on Nuggets Being Soft: 'They'll Shut Your Mouth' Like Clippers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

JaMychal Green continues to praise his new team after signing with the Denver Nuggets this offseason.

The forward saw firsthand what the Nuggets could do after they overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals, and he celebrated the team's toughness Thursday.

"Some teams may look at them not being dogs, not being tough. Once they get on the floor they'll change your mind about that. They'll shut your mouth," Green said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "That's what they pretty much did in the bubble when I was with the Clippers."

Earlier this month, Green praised the Nuggets' heart based on the comeback win:

The 30-year-old spent parts of two seasons with the Clippers before signing a two-year, $15 million deal with Denver in November.

He provided valuable depth for Los Angeles, averaging 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season almost exclusively off the bench. The 6'8" Green also shot 38.7 percent from three-point range to give the frontcourt extra versatility.

He could have a similar role with Denver, playing quality minutes behind Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap and Michael Porter Jr.

After reaching the Western Conference Finals last season, the Nuggets could be a top contender for an NBA title in 2021.