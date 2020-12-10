Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald Says He Redid His Will After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19, and he took his diagnosis seriously.

"I got my estate planning done again, revised my will. I did a lot of stuff," he told reporters Thursday. "When you're sitting home and watching how many people are dying every day from it, you really reevaluate things."

He also discussed his symptoms from the coronavirus:

Fitzgerald was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Fitzgerald's absences were rare for one of the most durable players of generation.

The 37-year-old is in his 17th year in the NFL and only missed six regular-season games entering this season. He hadn't missed a single game since 2014 until the COVID-19 diagnosis.

Arizona struggled without him, falling to 6-6 after a hot start to the season.

Though Fitzgerald has seen his numbers decline in recent years, he still has helped the offense with 43 catches for 336 yards in 10 games. Only DeAndre Hopkins has more receptions for the Cardinals this year, while the veteran's 20 first-down catches remain valuable.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fitzgerald currently ranks second in NFL history in both career receptions (1,421) and receiving yards (17,419) and is sixth in receiving touchdowns (120).