Ranking the Worst Late-Season Collapses in CFB Since 2000

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

In a sport with practically zero margin for error, any loss can be devastating for a college football team. Sometimes, though, one letdown is the beginning of a disaster.

Midway through the season, thriving teams have conference and national title aspirations. But it only takes two dreadful performances to eliminate those hopes, and the last two decades alone have dozens of instances in which a slide became a collapse.

To narrow the list of possibilities, the collapse must have started prior to a conference title game—or bowl season, depending on the conferences and years. Plus, the losses must have prevented a team from winning a league title.