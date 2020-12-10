Lakers Rumors: Thunder's Trevor Ariza Being Monitored by LA Ahead of Season

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly have interest in forward Trevor Ariza if he's released by the Oklahoma City Thunder before the 2020-21 NBA season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that Ariza is "expected" to begin the campaign in OKC.

The Lakers have spent the offseason bolstering their depth after winning the 2020 NBA championship. It will be an important element of their title defense as they face a quick turnaround. They finished the Finals on Oct. 11 and will tip off the new season Dec. 22 against the rival Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported Monday the league informed teams it will relax its resting policies for games that won't be on national television because of the shortened offseason.

In turn, there will probably be several DNPs for the L.A. superstar tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the early stages of the campaign, and their minutes will likely be reduced in the games they do play over the first few months.

The Lakers have prepared for that with the additions of Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews and Marc Gaso, creating more flexibility and depth within the rotation.

Ariza would be another arrival with the need for increased rest in mind.

The 35-year-old UCLA product split last season between the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 37.2 percent on three-point attempts across 53 appearances.

He had a whirlwind draft week in late November, going from the Blazers to the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and finally the Thunder in a six-day span.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he fit in Oklahoma City's plans, but for now, it sounds like he'll be on the roster when it opens the season Dec. 23 against the Rockets.

The Lakers will be an ideal fit if OKC eventually shifts its focus toward younger alternatives. Ariza previously won a title with L.A. in 2009.