Report: Rockets Won't Trade Harden to Nets Without Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving

If the Brooklyn Nets want to acquire James Harden, they will reportedly have to break up their duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to make a deal work for the Houston Rockets.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Rockets "have no interest" in a trade offer from the Nets unless it includes either Durant or Irving.

When the drama between Harden and the Rockets first became public, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last month the eight-time All-Star rejected a two-year contract extension and "made it clear to ownership that he's singularly focused" on being traded to the Nets.

Amid the rumors about Harden's interest, Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters that he wouldn't close the door on any opportunity, but he likes the roster they have in place:

"I sincerely mean it when I say I like this group that we have. The group has been together for a while now and we continue to add some pieces to it. Training camp is going to be competitive and it is going to be fun with the group we have and if things change, things change. You have to have those honest conversations with players as it goes and not let the rumors just simmer in the background."

Harden reported to Rockets training camp Tuesday, two days after the team's scheduled report date. ESPN's Tim MacMahon noted the 31-year-old will have to return six consecutive negative COVID-19 tests before the NBA will clear him to practice.

Wojnarowski and MacMahon reported on Tuesday that since "there was no traction" in talks with the Nets, Harden has increased his list potential destinations to include the Philadelphia 76ers "or possibly other contenders."

Durant and Irving were the crown jewels of Brooklyn's 2019 offseason free-agent spending spree. The duo signed four-year contracts with the team but have yet to play in a game together. Durant sat out the entire 2019-20 season while rehabbing the ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Irving was limited to 20 games last season because of injuries.

If Durant and Irving remain healthy and play up to their full potential, the Nets have the ability to compete with any team in the Eastern Conference and challenge for an NBA championship.