Josh Allen, Bills Clinch AFC East, 2020 NFL Playoff Berth with Win vs. Broncos

The Buffalo Bills are headed to the playoffs for the second straight season after routing the Denver Broncos 48-19 on Saturday. Buffalo also clinched the AFC East title for the first time since 1995 and eighth overall in franchise history.

The Bills dominated the AFC in the early 1990s, winning the conference four straight seasons from 1990 to 1993.

Buffalo fell short in the Super Bowl each time, but the Western New York franchise still went to the playoffs 10 times between 1988 and 1999, winning 10 or more games on nine occasions during that span. The Bills were a dominant team, even if Super Bowl glory eluded them.

However, Buffalo missed the playoffs each year from 2000 to 2016. The Bills were rarely one of the NFL's worst teams during that span, usually floating within a couple games of .500. But Buffalo could not break through for 17 years.

Fortunes changed, however, when general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott took over in 2017. The team has now made the postseason three of the past four years.

Quarterback Josh Allen has been there for two of those three years after going seventh overall to the Bills in the 2018 NFL draft. He's completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions and rushed for 383 yards and eight touchdowns this year.

Allen guided Buffalo to its first 10-win season in 20 years in 2019, and now he'll look to be the first quarterback to win a playoff game for the Bills since Jim Kelly.

Buffalo's potent passing offense has largely guided the Bills during their 2020 season. Offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs has been phenomenal, catching 100 passes for 1,167 yards and five scores. Veteran wideout Cole Beasley has enjoyed his best season as a pro with 71 receptions for 838 yards and four scores.

The defense has been up and down, in part because star linebacker Matt Milano has missed six games. But he's back in the fold, joining a defense that also includes playmakers like shutdown cornerback Tre'Davious White, leading tackler Jordan Poyer and defensive end Jerry Hughes.

Reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in 27 seasons might be a difficult task considering the AFC competition, which includes the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who won their first 11 games.

However, this team is arguably Buffalo's best since the early 1990s dynasty, and a run to the Super Bowl is certainly feasible for this franchise.