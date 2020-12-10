College Football Odds Week 15: Picks Against the Spread for Updated Top 25 Games

0 of 3

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The SEC gained a Top 25 matchup in Week 15 when the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday.

The Missouri Tigers slid into the bottom of the rankings, and that suddenly made their Saturday matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs a more intriguing battle.

Not only will it be a tough test for the ninth-ranked Bulldogs, but a home win out of Missouri would strengthen the resumes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators, both of whom have wins over the SEC East squad.

Saturday's matchup also serves a chance for Eli Drinkwitz to earn a marquee win in his fourth shot at a ranked team in his first year as Missouri head coach.

Although there is one other Top 25 matchup on the Week 15 schedule, there are a few important games featuring a ranked squad against an unranked opponent.

The USC Trojans have made their way up the playoff rankings in the last few weeks, and to feel safe of landing a New Year's Six spot, they have to remain perfect against the UCLA Bruins, who have played better in recent weeks after a rough start.