College Football Odds Week 15: Picks Against the Spread for Updated Top 25 Games
The SEC gained a Top 25 matchup in Week 15 when the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday.
The Missouri Tigers slid into the bottom of the rankings, and that suddenly made their Saturday matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs a more intriguing battle.
Not only will it be a tough test for the ninth-ranked Bulldogs, but a home win out of Missouri would strengthen the resumes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators, both of whom have wins over the SEC East squad.
Saturday's matchup also serves a chance for Eli Drinkwitz to earn a marquee win in his fourth shot at a ranked team in his first year as Missouri head coach.
Although there is one other Top 25 matchup on the Week 15 schedule, there are a few important games featuring a ranked squad against an unranked opponent.
The USC Trojans have made their way up the playoff rankings in the last few weeks, and to feel safe of landing a New Year's Six spot, they have to remain perfect against the UCLA Bruins, who have played better in recent weeks after a rough start.
Week 15 Schedule and Odds
Saturday, December 12
No. 1 Alabama (-32) at Arkansas (Noon, ESPN)
No. 9 Georgia (-13.5) at No. 25 Missouri (Noon, SEC Network)
No. 11 Oklahoma (-14) at West Virginia (Noon, ABC)
Illinois at No. 14 Northwestern (-13.5) (Noon, ESPN2)
Utah at No. 21 Colorado (-2) (Noon, Fox)
No. 13 Coastal Carolina (-13.5) at Troy (3 p.m., ESPN+)
No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami (-3) (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Wisconsin (-1) at No. 16 Iowa (3:30 p.m., FS1)
No. 20 Texas (-29.5) at Kansas (4 p.m., ESPN2)
LSU at No. 6 Florida (-23) (7 p.m., ESPN)
No. 22 Oklahoma State (-5.5) at Baylor (7 p.m., ESPNU)
No. 15 USC (-3) at UCLA (7:30 p.m., ABC)
San Diego State at No. 18 BYU (-16) (10 p.m., ESPN2)
All Times ET; Predictions against the spread. Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
No. 9 Georgia (-13.5) at Missouri
Georgia possesses the most questionable resume of any Top 10 team. A win over Missouri would help justify its place among the nation's best programs.
Kirby Smart's team is 2-2 against ranked foes, but those two victories occurred against the Auburn Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers, who soon dropped out of the rankings.
The key difference between those four games and Saturday's trip to Missouri is the presence of J.T. Daniels in the pocket.
The USC transfer made his Georgia debut on November 21, and he has led the team to 76 points over the last two games.
Daniels and Co, could take advantage of a Missouri defense that uncharacteristically allowed 48 points to the Arkansas Razorbacks last week.
In the Tigers' three wins prior to Week 14, they conceded a total of 20 points to the Kentucky Wildcats, South Carolina Gamecocks and Vanderbilt Commodores.
Missouri has built up enough momentum and confidence in the last month to give a ranked program its best shot. It lost by 43 combined points to Alabama and Florida.
Running back Larry Rountree III could be the key to keeping Missouri in the game. He has four 100-yard performances this season, but he struggled in his team's three clashes with Top 25 teams.
A high yardage total may not be attainable against the Georgia rushing defense, which allows the third-fewest yards per game at 75.3. The Bulldogs concede just 2.4 yards per carry and have forced seven fumbles.
If Georgia takes one part of the Missouri offense away, and Daniels continues to play well, it could cover the 13.5-point spread.
If you can get the Bulldogs within two touchdowns, that is their best value. Four of their six victories have come by two touchdowns or more.
No. 15 USC (-3) at UCLA
USC is one of two undefeated teams left in the Pac-12.
Unfortunately for the conference, the Trojans will not play the Colorado Buffaloes since both reside in the Pac-12 South and can't face each other in the conference championship game.
Clay Helton's team comes into Saturday's clash with rival UCLA off its best performance of the season. It put up 38 points in a blowout win over the Washington State Cougars on Sunday.
Kedon Slovis, who beat Daniels out for the USC starting job last season, threw for 287 yards and five touchdowns versus Washington State.
If he picks out Amon-Ra St. Brown, Drake London and others on a consistent basis, Slovis could help the Trojans put up 50 points on the UCLA defense for the second straight year.
A year ago, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was unable to match USC's offensive production while throwing for 367 yards and three scores. Slovis had 515 yards and four scoring throws.
Thompson-Robinson is more of a dual threat than Slovis, and he has a rushing touchdown in each of his three games this season.
UCLA proved it could win in different ways in its two wins. It ran rampant against the California Golden Bears and grinded out a close victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.
If Thompson-Robinson produces high totals once more against USC, he could keep pace with Slovis for most of the contest.
However, USC has shown it has the more explosive offense of the two, and Slovis has an edge in offensive weapons with St. Brown, London and others at his disposal.
If USC edges out UCLA because of its more talented roster, it could easily cover the three-point spread and head into the Pac-12 Championship Game with a 5-0 mark.
