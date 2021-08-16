X

    Dodgers' Cole Hamels Lands on 60-Day Injured List 12 Days After Signing Contract

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIAugust 17, 2021

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Cole Hamels' 2021 season is over before it even had a chance to begin. 

    The veteran pitcher who didn't sign a contract until August 4 with the Los Angeles Dodgers was transferred to the 60-day Injured List with an undisclosed ailment, the team announced. 

    Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers

    The Dodgers selected the contract of RHP Neftalí Féliz, recalled RHP Andre Jackson and optioned LHP Darien Núñez and RHP Edwin Uceta to Triple-A. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed Cole Hamels on the 60-day injured list.

    Juan Toribio @juanctoribio

    Cole Hamels was supposed to throw a two-inning simulated game a couple of weeks ago. They shut it down after one inning. #Dodgers said it was part of the plan. Now the comeback is over.

    The plan was for Hamels to find a club willing to sign him by the mid-point of the year. The National League West contending Dodgers were more than happy to add him, giving him a reported $1 million with an extra $200,000 for every start he made. 

    The San Diego native signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Atlanta Braves in December 2019, but a shoulder injury in spring training disrupted what both sides had hoped would be a mutually beneficial agreement.

    The veteran made just one start and lasted 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits before exiting with left shoulder fatigue in September. 

    Now in his age-37 season Hamels goes right to the IL only a week after re-joining The Show.

    The four-time All-Star and 2008 World Series champion wasn't able to prove himself his last time out with the Braves. He won't get an opportunity to correct that in 2021. It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will attempt to bring him back in 2022. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!