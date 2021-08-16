Dodgers' Cole Hamels Lands on 60-Day Injured List 12 Days After Signing Contract

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Cole Hamels' 2021 season is over before it even had a chance to begin.

The veteran pitcher who didn't sign a contract until August 4 with the Los Angeles Dodgers was transferred to the 60-day Injured List with an undisclosed ailment, the team announced.

The plan was for Hamels to find a club willing to sign him by the mid-point of the year. The National League West contending Dodgers were more than happy to add him, giving him a reported $1 million with an extra $200,000 for every start he made.

The San Diego native signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Atlanta Braves in December 2019, but a shoulder injury in spring training disrupted what both sides had hoped would be a mutually beneficial agreement.

The veteran made just one start and lasted 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits before exiting with left shoulder fatigue in September.

Now in his age-37 season Hamels goes right to the IL only a week after re-joining The Show.

The four-time All-Star and 2008 World Series champion wasn't able to prove himself his last time out with the Braves. He won't get an opportunity to correct that in 2021. It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will attempt to bring him back in 2022.