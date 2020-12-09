Adam Gase Says He Was 'Pissed' After Jets' Last-Second Loss to Raiders

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase believes Sunday's dramatic loss to the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the hardest ones of his career to get over.

"I was pissed," he said Wednesday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "I felt like our guys played well enough to win."

The Jets had a late lead over Vegas in the Week 13 game until Derek Carr found Henry Ruggs III for a game-winning score:

Gase said usually he can get over losses within 24 hours, but this one lingered.

"I think the only time I've ever been involved in a loss like this was to end a playoff game, so I could be pissed as long as I wanted to because nobody cares," he said.

Gase also didn't hold any team meetings on Monday or Tuesday to allow players time to cope with the loss.

While losing on a last-minute play is often disappointing, part of Gase's anger was clearly directed at defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who called a blitz with zero safety help on the game-deciding play.

Williams was fired on Monday.

"I obviously wasn't happy about that call," Gase said Monday. "That was a heartbreaking way for our guys to lose a game. ... We can't have that happen."

The Jets are now 0-12 heading into their Week 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks (8-4).