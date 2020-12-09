    Adam Gase Says He Was 'Pissed' After Jets' Last-Second Loss to Raiders

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines during the first half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase believes Sunday's dramatic loss to the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the hardest ones of his career to get over.

    "I was pissed," he said Wednesday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "I felt like our guys played well enough to win."

    The Jets had a late lead over Vegas in the Week 13 game until Derek Carr found Henry Ruggs III for a game-winning score:

    Gase said usually he can get over losses within 24 hours, but this one lingered.

    "I think the only time I've ever been involved in a loss like this was to end a playoff game, so I could be pissed as long as I wanted to because nobody cares," he said.

    Gase also didn't hold any team meetings on Monday or Tuesday to allow players time to cope with the loss.

    While losing on a last-minute play is often disappointing, part of Gase's anger was clearly directed at defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who called a blitz with zero safety help on the game-deciding play.

    Williams was fired on Monday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I obviously wasn't happy about that call," Gase said Monday. "That was a heartbreaking way for our guys to lose a game. ... We can't have that happen."

    The Jets are now 0-12 heading into their Week 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks (8-4).

    Related

      New York Jets WR Denzel Mims’ status for Sunday’s game in question (Report)

      New York Jets WR Denzel Mims’ status for Sunday’s game in question (Report)
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      New York Jets WR Denzel Mims’ status for Sunday’s game in question (Report)

      Ryan Honey
      via Elite Sports NY

      Study Shows League Office Graded Ahead of Teams for Diversity Hiring

      Study Shows League Office Graded Ahead of Teams for Diversity Hiring
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Study Shows League Office Graded Ahead of Teams for Diversity Hiring

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Panthers Had Outside Gathering

      NFL says Carolina’s COVID-19 outbreak is tied to players gathering outside of the team’s facility

      Panthers Had Outside Gathering
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Panthers Had Outside Gathering

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Made ‘Safest Possible Decision' Tuesday

      League’s chief medical officer addresses Cowboys-Ravens being held after Dez tested positive for COVID-19 during warmups

      NFL Made ‘Safest Possible Decision' Tuesday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Made ‘Safest Possible Decision' Tuesday

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report