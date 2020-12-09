    No. 12 Indiana, Purdue Mutually Agree to Cancel Big Ten Rivalry Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Indiana coach Tom Allen watches the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa. The Indiana Hoosiers took some big steps in rebranding their football program last season. Now they're looking to build on the momentum. After heir first eight-win season and first winning conference record since 1993 and ending the longest Top 25 drought by a power-five conference school, Indiana starts this season chasing a rare upset of No. 8 Penn State. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
    Barry Reeger/Associated Press

    Indiana and Purdue mutually agreed to cancel this year's Old Oaken Bucket football rivalry game because of increased positive COVID-19 tests at both schools. 

    Indiana's vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Scott Dolson and Purdue's vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mike Bobinski released a joint statement announcing the news:

    "We're certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game. We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals."

    Purdue canceled its practice on Tuesday because of the ongoing coronavirus cases, per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star, while Indiana confirmed Tuesday evening that it had paused all football activities. 

    The news comes after the annual rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan was canceled as well. That had the potential to cause major drama in the Big Ten since the 5-0 Buckeyes didn't reach the six played games required this season to participate in the Big Ten title game. 

    That would have made 6-1 Indiana the Big Ten East representative to face Northwestern (5-1). 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    According to multiple reports, however, the Big Ten will change that rule to allow Ohio State—the No. 4 ranked team in the nation—into the game. Part of the reasoning is that Ohio State beat Indiana this year, 42-35, and so the Buckeyes would have qualified for the title game even with a loss to Michigan, since it held the head-to-head tiebreaker. 

    As for the Old Oaken Bucket game, the trophy was first awarded in 1925, and Indiana and Purdue first played each other in 1891. Since 1925, Purdue leads the series 60–32–3.  

    Related

      Breaking Down Every CFP Scenario 🤓

      @KerranceJames did the metaphorical 'math' to predict eight possible scenarios for the College Football Playoff

      Breaking Down Every CFP Scenario 🤓
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Breaking Down Every CFP Scenario 🤓

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: OSU-Northwestern B1G Title Game?

      Big Ten is voting to remove the six-game minimum eligibility for the conference championship

      Report: OSU-Northwestern B1G Title Game?
      Big Ten Football logo
      Big Ten Football

      Report: OSU-Northwestern B1G Title Game?

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      New CFB Playoff Rankings 🏆

      Tap for committee's Top 25 👉

      New CFB Playoff Rankings 🏆
      College Football logo
      College Football

      New CFB Playoff Rankings 🏆

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      CFP Notebook: Good, Maybe and Bad Scenarios for Contenders

      CFP Notebook: Good, Maybe and Bad Scenarios for Contenders
      College Football logo
      College Football

      CFP Notebook: Good, Maybe and Bad Scenarios for Contenders

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report