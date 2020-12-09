No. 12 Indiana, Purdue Mutually Agree to Cancel Big Ten Rivalry Game

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Indiana and Purdue mutually agreed to cancel this year's Old Oaken Bucket football rivalry game because of increased positive COVID-19 tests at both schools.

Indiana's vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Scott Dolson and Purdue's vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mike Bobinski released a joint statement announcing the news:

"We're certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game. We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals."

Purdue canceled its practice on Tuesday because of the ongoing coronavirus cases, per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star, while Indiana confirmed Tuesday evening that it had paused all football activities.

The news comes after the annual rivalry game between Ohio State and Michigan was canceled as well. That had the potential to cause major drama in the Big Ten since the 5-0 Buckeyes didn't reach the six played games required this season to participate in the Big Ten title game.

That would have made 6-1 Indiana the Big Ten East representative to face Northwestern (5-1).

According to multiple reports, however, the Big Ten will change that rule to allow Ohio State—the No. 4 ranked team in the nation—into the game. Part of the reasoning is that Ohio State beat Indiana this year, 42-35, and so the Buckeyes would have qualified for the title game even with a loss to Michigan, since it held the head-to-head tiebreaker.

As for the Old Oaken Bucket game, the trophy was first awarded in 1925, and Indiana and Purdue first played each other in 1891. Since 1925, Purdue leads the series 60–32–3.