Video: PSG, Istanbul Basaksehir Kneel Before Match After Alleged Racist Abuse

Players from both Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir, along with match officials, took a knee and some raised a fist before the continuation of their Champions League matchup on Wednesday.

The game, which was started on Tuesday, was suspended when both teams walked off the pitch after Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo accused the fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, of using racist language toward him. Webo was then sent off by referee Ovidiu Hategan in the aftermath of the allegation.

"Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended," UEFA said in a statement Tuesday. "After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official. UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course."

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN), Coltescu was overheard saying in Romanian, "The Black one over there. Go and check who he is. The Black one over there, it's not possible to act like that."

"Why, when you mention a Black guy, do you have to say this Black guy?" Basaksehir striker Demba Ba, who was on the bench, asked Hategan more than once.

Footage also showed PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe saying: "Is he serious? We are heading in. We're heading in. That's it, we're heading in."

The match was scoreless in the 14th minute when it was suspended. PSG has already clinched a spot in the knockout rounds after RB Leipzig defeated Manchester United 3-2 on Tuesday.