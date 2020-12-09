Cowboys' Stephen Jones 'Not Nervous' About Dak Prescott Contract After Injury

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dak Prescott's ankle injury prematurely ended his 2020 season, but Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said he remains confident about signing the quarterback to a long-term deal.

"Our issues in our negotiations with Dak have been that we're wanting to be more committed, in terms of the [number of years]. We're not nervous to sign Dak," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic). "His makeup is all the right things. He's a great leader. He's a great player."

The length of a deal has been a sticking point since the offseason, with the Cowboys reportedly seeking a five-year deal while Prescott's side only wanted to be locked in for four seasons, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Dallas placed the franchise tag on the quarterback, but the two sides were unable to agree on a longer pact before the July 15 deadline.

There was some concern the season-ending injury in Week 5 would hurt Prescott's chances for a long-term deal, but Jones has said it didn't affect the team's plans.

"He's our future," Jones told 105.3 The Fan in October. "He's special. If anyone can overcome anything, it will be Dak. It's something our doctors feel like he'll overcome, and he'll come back better than ever."

On the other hand, the front office was confident a deal would get done, and the quarterback still hasn't signed a multiyear contract.

Prescott is a difference-maker, earning two Pro Bowl selections in his first three years. He finished his fourth season last year with 4,902 passing yards, the second-most in the NFL, to go with 30 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions.

He had a better pace in 2020, totaling 1,856 passing yards in five games before the injury. The team has struggled mightily without him, going 1-6 to fall into last place in the NFC East.

Dallas will need to find common ground with Prescott to bring him back for 2021 and beyond.