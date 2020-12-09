James Harden Rumors: Star Wanted Tyronn Lue as Rockets HC Before Silas Hire

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Houston Rockets superstar guard James Harden reportedly wanted the Rockets to hire Tyronn Lue as their new head coach this offseason following the departure of Mike D'Antoni.

According to The Athletic, Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta did not want Lue and had his sights set on Jeff Van Gundy but ultimately hired Stephen Silas as a compromise.

Lue was hired to replace Doc Rivers as head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, and The Athletic noted that Harden may be open to getting dealt to the Clippers if L.A. is able to put together a trade package capable of landing him.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last month that Harden rejected a contract extension from the Rockets that would have paid him $50 million per season. Harden also reportedly requested a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon added Tuesday that Harden may also be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as other contenders.

The Clippers could be among those squads, especially since Harden spends part of his offseasons in Los Angeles. Also, the Clippers are a ready-made championship contender who could be put over the top with an acquisition like Harden.

Harden has been named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with the Rockets, is a one-time NBA MVP and has won the scoring title in each of the past three campaigns with over 30 points per game.

The biggest issue for the Clippers is whether they would be able to entice the Rockets to move him given what they are able to offer.

L.A. traded five first-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason for Paul George, including its unprotected first-rounders in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

Because of that, the Clippers would potentially have to build a trade package for Harden around George, which would leave them with Harden and Kawhi Leonard as their nucleus.

That may not be in the cards, however, as The Athletic reported the Clippers are "fully committed" to George moving forward.

Although Harden is under contract with the Rockets for at least two more seasons, he is holding out of training camp in an apparent effort to force Houston's hand with regard to a trade.

The Rockets traded guard Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for point guard John Wall last week in a move they reportedly hoped would appease Harden. It remains unclear if he will play for the Rockets this season should they decide against trading him.