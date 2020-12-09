    Paul George Rumors: Clippers 'Fully Committed' to Star Despite Playoff Collapse

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George warms up for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    Paul George hasn't endeared himself to the Los Angeles Clippers lately, but the organization reportedly isn't looking to trade the six-time All-Star. 

    Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, any potential friction between George and his teammates "seems to have been somewhat minimized by the roster moves and the Clippers, sources say, remain fully committed to George as part of their program."

    George's first season with the Clippers reportedly included many bumps leading up to the team's playoff collapse against the Denver Nuggets

    Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Clippers teammates took issue with the preferential treatment given to George given his lack of postseason success:

    "But George's treatment was more of an issue within the locker room, league sources said. George, while a perennial All-Star and All-NBA candidate, didn't carry the same cachet with his teammates (as Kawhi Leonard). There was a sentiment among certain teammates of, 'What have you accomplished in the playoffs?' multiple league sources said."

    After criticizing former head coach Doc Rivers for how he used him last season, George walked back those comments during the Clippers' first media session on Friday. 

    "The fact that I gave up 3-1 series sits with me and haunts me. ... I want to clear things up: I respect Doc," he told reporters

    George and Kawhi Leonard were expected to lead the Clippers to the NBA title as soon as they were acquired in July 2019. That duo looked like they had the franchise on the right track, finishing as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference during the regular season. 

    Things fell apart in the second round of the postseason, as the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead. Rivers has since been replaced as head coach by Tyronn Lue. George shot 38.2 percent from the field in the final three games against the Nuggets, including a 4-of-16 performance in a 104-89 Game 7 loss. 

    Leading into the start of the 2020-21 season, George will look for a bounce back to help Los Angeles get over the hump in the playoffs. 

