Players Who Must Step Up for the Raiders to Make the Playoffs

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have not looked like a playoff contender in the last two weeks.

Jon Gruden's team appeared to be on the right track after challenging the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, but since then, it suffered a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons and almost fell to the New York Jets.

Las Vegas' defensive totals weren't stellar in either contest. For it to make a push into the wild-card positions, the entire defense has to play much better.

The Derek Carr-led offense rebounded from its disastrous day in Atlanta with 31 points against the Jets, but it may have to do more in the coming weeks if the defense continues to concede yards and points at a high clip.

If the Raiders fix their issues, they could make a surge into the top seven since they face the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins in two of the next three games.

If Las Vegas wins both matchups and takes at least one win from the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, it will be in a great position with head-to-head tiebreakers in its favor over other wild-card contenders.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Players Who Must Step Up For Raiders To Make Playoffs

Johnathan Hankins

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Johnathan Hankins has been one of Las Vegas' better defensive players, but the team needs more out of him and the front seven in the final four weeks of the regular season.

On Sunday, the Raiders allowed the Jets to run for 206 yards and let up 28 points in New York's quest to earn its first victory.

Luckily, the poor defensive performance was bailed out by Carr's last-second touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III who took advantage of the Jets' poor defensive scheming.

In the last three weeks, the Raiders allowed over 100 rushing yards, and the concessions have gotten worse with each game.

If Hankins is able to close some of the rushing gaps and get to the quarterback more, Las Vegas' defensive totals should start to decrease.

Sunday's clash with the Colts will be the ultimate test to see if the Raiders have a playoff-caliber defense.

Indianapolis utilizes three running backs and calls on Jacoby Brissett in short-yardage situations to get yards that Philip Rivers might not be able to gain.

If Hankins can plug more holes and allow the other members of the front seven to make tackles close to the line of scrimmage, the Raiders should be in much better shape.

The same strategy can be applied to the Week 16 clash with Miami, who got Myles Gaskin back from injury on Sunday.

If the Raiders are defensively stout in those two games, they will add to the head-to-head tiebreaker they already have over the Cleveland Browns.

Trayvon Mullen

David Richard/Associated Press

If each facet of the defense improves in the next four weeks, the Raiders will be a more complete team entering the postseason.

The offense corrected its Week 12 mistakes through the Carr-Darren Waller combination, and the rushing attack did as well as it could with Josh Jacobs out.

In addition to the front seven stepping up, Trayvon Mullen needs to continue his current run of form in the secondary.

The Clemson product has two interceptions in the last three games, and he will be crucial to shutting down some of the top receivers the Raiders face in the coming weeks. In addition to his two picks, he has five passes defended and 11 tackles in the three-game span.

If the 23-year-old helps silence Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton and DeVante Parker in some capacity, the Raiders defense will be able to get off the field faster.

In the last two games, Las Vegas held the Falcons and Jets under 200 passing yards. It needs to contain its next four opponents to similar totals while decreasing run-game concessions.

If the defense is more effective, the team could not only earn a wild-card spot but also pose a challenge to whichever division winner it faces in the first round.

The likely landing spot with wins over Indianapolis and Miami would be the No. 6 seed, but the Raiders could eclipse Cleveland if they win out and the Browns go 2-2.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.