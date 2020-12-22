WWE Slammy Awards 2020: Viewing Info, Categories, Nominees and Predictions

WWE Slammy Awards 2020: Viewing Info, Categories, Nominees and PredictionsDecember 22, 2020
After a five-year hiatus, the WWE Slammy Awards are back, with the 2020 ceremony set to take place Wednesday.
This year's show will stream live on WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter at 10 a.m. ET, hosted by R-Truth and the panel from The Bump.
Let's break down the 10 categories, the nominees and offer some predictions on who may walk away winning one of the trophies.
Moment of the Year
- The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020
- Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36
- Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020
- Edge returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble match: Royal Rumble 2020
- The New Day's farewell address: SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020
- Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020
- Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020
- The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, Oct. 12, 2020
The Undertaker's Final Farewell likely would win this if it had taken place with fans in attendance. Inside the fan-less ThunderDome, it didn't resonate as much.
Splitting The New Day's votes will stop either of their entries from winning. People also tend to pick positive moments in this category, too, and both of those are on the sadder side.
Bayley betraying Sasha Banks was too predictable, as was Drew McIntyre defeating Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns uniting with Paul Heyman is more of an amazing idea rather than a particular "moment."
This narrows it down to Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement and Edge's return—both of which are more than worthy to win.
Edge's return at the Royal Rumble was amazing, but fans have seen people come back from injuries before.
Lynch dropping the title to Money in the Bank winner Asuka while also announcing she was pregnant had never been seen before. And since she recently gave birth to her daughter, Roux, it is fresh in everyone's mind, which should give this moment the advantage.
Breakout Star of the Year
- Dominik Mysterio
- Bianca Belair
- Otis
- The Street Profits
- Murphy
As great as it is that Dominik Mysterio has signed a contract with WWE to join the roster, he hasn't accomplished enough to win this award.
Murphy should also be out of the running for not doing enough to truly stand out. His greatest victory was winning the Cruiserweight Championship in 2018. Standing alongside Seth Rollins for all of 2020 isn't better than that, so he shouldn't even be nominated here.
Otis had a few months as Mr. Money in the Bank but only won the briefcase in a fluke where he caught it, rather than climbing the ladder himself. He then lost it unceremoniously to The Miz, so he's out of the running, too.
Sadly, WWE has waited too long to do enough with Bianca Belair. She deserves to have a much better 2021 and hopefully win the title, but she spent too long doing nothing this year.
This award must go to The Street Profits, who won both the Raw and SmackDown tag titles and have held them since March. They even scored an upset over The New Day at Survivor Series.
Ring Gear of the Year
- Charlotte Flair
- Sasha Banks
- Seth Rollins
- The New Day
- Bianca Belair
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Carmella
Ring gear is the most subjective category on this list. Most others have some level of merit to compare, but this is purely based on personal preference. As everyone's tastes differ, it's a toss-up.
It shouldn't be Shinsuke Nakamura, though. His attire is essentially the same as it's always been, so it isn't special this year.
Charlotte Flair has her robes, but we've seen them before, too. Carmella's ring attire isn't particularly memorable, which should rule her out.
Everyone else is on somewhat equal footing, which makes this arguably the hardest to predict.
Rollins tends to have special gear for the big events, and The New Day rolled out their paint-by-numbers outfits in 2020. Belair may get bonus points for making all her outfits herself, but not everyone voting might be aware of that.
If fans vote with a bias toward their overall more favored star, watch out for Sasha Banks to win this. She looks incredible every week, so it's hardly a steal if she wins here.
Return of the Year
- Edge
- Roman Reigns
- MVP
- Goldberg
- Sami Zayn
Fans have far too much venom for old-school talent like Goldberg coming in and wrestling a few seconds to give him this victory, while Sami Zayn's return after several months away didn't resonate as much as others on this list.
Roman Reigns is interesting, though. His return was a game-changer, but he's still outclassed if fans voted on the return itself, rather than what followed.
MVP has done a fantastic job with The Hurt Business, but his Royal Rumble return was overshadowed by Edge, who will certainly win this category.
Tag Team of the Year
- The Golden Role Models
- Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
- The New Day
- The Street Profits
- Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro
Prediction
The easy nomination to eliminate here is Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, who are merely rounding out the five spots.
Sadly, not even the power of positivity should give The New Day the win here, either. There are bigger fish to fry and they just lost the tag titles, too.
If Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler did more than just put Lana through tables every week, they could be stronger contenders, but they're easily beaten by The Golden Role Models and The Street Profits.
How the WWE Universe picks between those two depends largely on how people rationalize Banks and Bayley splitting. Since they're no longer a team, does that make The Street Profits the better of the two? After all, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins also have held their titles longer.
However, Banks and Bayley are figureheads of the women's division who have been on the roster longer. They've developed a stronger fanbase, so don't be shocked if they score an upset over the Profits here.
Rivalry of the Year
- Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family
- Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
- Edge vs. Randy Orton
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
- R-Truth vs. The World
- Lana vs. Announcer Tables
Prediction
As much as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon might laugh at the Lana feud being nominated, it really shouldn't be on this list. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville believe they were snubbed for that final spot.
The feud between Rollins and The Mysterio family was maddening. Just because it went on forever doesn't mean any of it was necessarily any good. Quantity does not equal quality.
R-Truth's hopes to retain the 24/7 Championship were fun at times, but it's already old shtick from the previous year.
Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton won't win purely because there are two stronger candidates.
The feud between The Viper and Edge had a more compelling storyline and could have taken this award, but it is at a disadvantage. Had The Rated-R Superstar vs. The Legend Killer seen itself through to its conclusion, it would have had a stronger claim against Banks-Bayley.
To be fair, even The Golden Role Models' feud failed to live up to the hype of teasing the story for three years, but fans will likely give them the award—more for its concept than its actual execution.
Match of the Year
- Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard match, WrestleMania 36
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020
- Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020
- Men’s Royal Rumble match: Royal Rumble 2020
- AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020
- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women's Championship Hell in a Cell match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
- AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat ladder match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020
- Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020
- Becky Lynch vs. Asuka - Royal Rumble 2020
There are some amazing matches listed here, which makes it difficult to pick any strong favorites.
However, even if this writer disagrees with the pick, the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles may be victorious here.
That was the first cinematic match of the year, so it resonated as something different that had fans talking. It was also the basis for the Last Ride series on WWE Network and eventually became The Deadman's last match.
If not just to honor The Undertaker for his legacy with something that felt unique, the WWE Universe will probably lean in this direction over a more fundamental choice such as Styles vs. Daniel Bryan.
Male, Female and Overall Superstar of the Year
- Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns
- Randy Orton
- Braun Strowman
- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Asuka
- Sasha Banks
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Charlotte Flair
Overall Superstar of the Year nominees consist of all 10 listed above.
Male Superstar should go to McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior won the Royal Rumble, defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 and only dropped it for a few weeks before winning it back.
In comparison, the others haven't done quite as much.
Bray Wyatt held the title twice as well but didn't accomplish the other achievements.
Braun Strowman did become a Triple Crown champion by capturing the intercontinental and universal titles, but he only beat Goldberg at WrestleMania as a last-minute replacement and didn't hold his title for long.
Roman Reigns has been great, but he spent a lot of the year away from the ring. Orton held the WWE belt for a few weeks and had some amazing character work, but that doesn't win him the award.
Female Superstar should go to Banks, with Bayley on her tail.
Asuka won Money in the Bank, held the tag titles with Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair and won the Raw Women's Championship twice, but she was largely an afterthought WWE didn't bother booking on a weekly basis.
Becky Lynch and Flair were absent most of the year so their achievements shouldn't overtake The Golden Role Models, even though The Queen became a Grand Slam champion with her tag title win at TLC.
Bayley carried the SmackDown Women's Championship into 2020 and won the tag titles alongside Banks, who dethroned her for the blue brand's top belt. However, what gives The Boss the edge is that she also won the Raw Women's Championship from Asuka.
Ultimately, Overall Superstar should still go to McIntyre over Banks. This was his year of ascension, which means more than picking up the slack when Lynch and Flair are away.
