WWE Slammy Awards 2020: Viewing Info, Categories, Nominees and Predictions

Credit: WWE.com

Nominees

The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020

Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020

Edge returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble match: Royal Rumble 2020

The New Day's farewell address: SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020

Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020

The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, Oct. 12, 2020

Prediction

The Undertaker's Final Farewell likely would win this if it had taken place with fans in attendance. Inside the fan-less ThunderDome, it didn't resonate as much.

Splitting The New Day's votes will stop either of their entries from winning. People also tend to pick positive moments in this category, too, and both of those are on the sadder side.

Bayley betraying Sasha Banks was too predictable, as was Drew McIntyre defeating Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns uniting with Paul Heyman is more of an amazing idea rather than a particular "moment."

This narrows it down to Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement and Edge's return—both of which are more than worthy to win.

Edge's return at the Royal Rumble was amazing, but fans have seen people come back from injuries before.

Lynch dropping the title to Money in the Bank winner Asuka while also announcing she was pregnant had never been seen before. And since she recently gave birth to her daughter, Roux, it is fresh in everyone's mind, which should give this moment the advantage.