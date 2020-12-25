Bayley, Sasha Banks and WWE's Biggest Winners of 2020

0 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

After looking back on the best and worst of AEW as well as the most unfortunate losers of WWE from 2020, it's time to round out this series with the third entry, focusing on the biggest winners of WWE from this past year.

Even during such a rough 12 months, there were more than a handful of Superstars who managed to achieve some amazing accomplishments, reach career heights and cross goals off their lists.

Some captured gold by becoming champion. Others put on some of the best performances of their lives. A few even saved their careers as a whole, surprisingly.

These triumphs deserve to be celebrated and the victors need to be commended for the greatness they pulled off this year.

Let's look back on the year as a whole and praise the biggest winners of WWE for 2020.