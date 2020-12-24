Retribution, Chelsea Green and WWE's Biggest Losers of 2020

5 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

If WWE tries something and it fails, that's unfortunate. When the company doesn't bother trying and almost actively sabotages an idea, there's no one to blame but the creative team.

Such has been the case with Retribution—a stable that came out of nowhere with no direction or plan in mind, no members and no justification for its name.

A group of masked random people created chaos on Raw and SmackDown before being mocked on Twitter for looking like delinquent teenagers rather than the next incarnation of The Shield.

They promptly started following the rules by only sticking to Raw and not even showing up every week or doing anything particularly impressive, which made it even harder to invest in them.

Eventually, WWE settled on some performers as being the true members of the group. But they were all repackaged given ridiculous names and forced to put on silly masks. The whole thing felt like a joke.

Great performers like Dominik Dijakovic and Mia Yim were now T-Bar and Reckoning, respectively. No one in WWE bothered to research the name Slapjack and its alternative meanings or predicted he would be laughed at for looking like a discount Jason Voorhees.

A slight attempt at saving the group was made by bringing in Mustafa Ali as its leader, but the faction has lost more matches than it has won and continues to be a laughingstock.

This group is beyond saving, and the sooner WWE disbands it and lets each Superstar do their own thing again, the better.