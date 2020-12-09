NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on James Harden, P.J. Tucker, More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

For weeks, basketball fans have heard about a possible "big three"in Brooklyn, with Harden looking to team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as a member of the Nets.

However, Brooklyn might not be a realistic destination, and Harden is now suggesting he would be open to other landing spots.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Tuesday the 31-year-old said he would be "agreeable" to joining the Philadelphia 76ers in the event a trade presented itself. Harden also reportedly has said "other teams could fit his criteria for a preferred destination," per ESPN.

This might not come as much of a surprise for those who have followed the Harden saga in its entirety. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported at the start of November the Sixers would pursue Harden after former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey joined Philadelphia as the new president of basketball operations.

But a trade to Philly could be unlikely for a number of reasons. For starters, Morey said in mid-November he has no plans to break up Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Considering the Rockets could well demand one of those stars in a deal for Harden, the Sixers would be hard-pressed to make the value work, not to mention the money.

There is also the notion Morey himself could be an obstacle. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta could be reluctant to "greenlight" a deal sending Harden to the Sixers, especially, because Morey joined the organization shortly after leaving the Rockets despite hinting he was stepping away from basketball for a time.

It also remains to be seen exactly where Harden's head is at. The eight-time All-Star finally reported to Rockets camp on Tuesday, per ESPN, and first-year head coach Stephen Silas will attempt to establish a relationship with his star player less than two weeks before the start of the regular season.