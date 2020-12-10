Chiefs' Travis Kelce Joins Madden NFL 21 '99 Club' After Record-Setting Season

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was thrilled with his 97 rating in Madden NFL 21 at the start of the season.

He is surely fired up now.

Kelce joined the exclusive "99 club" for the popular video-game franchise Thursday following his record-breaking start to the 2021 campaign.

He just became the first tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in five different seasons and was rewarded accordingly.

"I let my play do the talking, and I think right now I'm very comfortable with being a 97," he told Bleacher Report in August when asked about the initial rating. "I think that's an awesome rating, I know as a kid that if I saw anybody above a 95, I'm getting pumped up that I've got him on my team. Being that caliber and being recognized as a guy in the upper 90s, that's cool as hell."

Kelce is coming off a dominant performance in a win over the Denver Broncos that saw him tally eight catches for 136 yards and one touchdown.

He reached 1,000 yards for the season with the effort, surpassing Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Witten, who have all reached that mark four times.

The University of Cincinnati product is a five-time Pro Bowler who already has 82 catches for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games this year.

Kelce's career-high marks of 1,336 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches for a season are both in jeopardy. He also has his sights set on a second consecutive Super Bowl ring as a key cog in the 11-1 Chiefs machine.

No wonder he's joining the 99 club.