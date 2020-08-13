Travis Kelce Talks Madden 21, Player Ratings, Mahomes and More in B/R Exclusive

Photo Credit: EA Sports' Madden NFL 21

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn't too worried he is just behind San Francisco 49ers counterpart George Kittle when it comes to Madden NFL 21 ratings.

In fact, he's thrilled to be a 97 overall, behind Kittle's 98 rating.

"I let my play do the talking, and I think right now I'm very comfortable with being a 97," he told Bleacher Report. "I think that's an awesome rating, I know as a kid that if I saw anybody above a 95, I'm getting pumped up that I've got him on my team. Being that caliber and being recognized as a guy in the upper 90s, that's cool as hell."

The 97 rating is every bit deserved given Kelce's status as one of the best tight ends in recent NFL history.

He is coming off five straight Pro Bowl nods, four straight seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards and a Super Bowl title. He is also known for making the type of game-changing plays Madden users will grow accustomed to in new mode "The Yard," which will be available when the game launches worldwide on Friday, Aug. 28.

The Yard will allow players the opportunity to create their own one-of-a-kind avatar with gear such as visors, helmets and jerseys before taking the field for games featuring big plays, house rules and a faster style than traditional gameplay.

If that's not enough, two teams of six will play each other in non-traditional backyard environments around the world, such as the Miami Port, in front of Berlin's famed Brandenburg Gate and a Lambeau Field Tailgate.

"It's definitely a new wave that brings out the old-school football," Kelce said. "It dates back to my childhood and just going out and playing with my boys, with my friends. Just playing backyard football, picking teams and guys playing both sides of the ball and having fun with the guys."

Each team will be controlled by one, two or three players and could feature NFL superstars alongside the created avatars.

"I love everything that it's trying to do, letting you personalize your avatar to your liking," Kelce added. "It's going to be a hit, and everyone's going to go crazy Aug. 28 when this thing comes out."

The release of the new Madden game will give Kelce a chance to brush up on his skills, but confidence is not an issue. In fact, he thinks he would be quite successful in a tournament between Chiefs players even though wide receiver Tyreek Hill may pose a problem.

"I'm feeling pretty confident," he said. "I know Tyreek plays Madden all day, every day. I don't know if I'll beat him, but I know I'll give him a run for his money for sure."

Whichever players gets to control the Chiefs may win considering they would have Patrick Mahomes on their side. The quarterback, who has already won a league MVP and Super Bowl in two years as a starter, joined the 99 club by earning the joint-top overall rating in the game.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore were the only other players to earn such a distinction this year.

"I was excited for him," Kelce said of Mahomes' rating. "He's worth every bit of 99 on and off the field. You can't say enough great things about what he can do on the football field. There's not much that he can't."

Having Mahomes—who signed a record-setting contract extension this offseason—would be a significant advantage in any year, let alone one where there is so much uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will place more importance on any semblance of continuity on a roster.

Kansas City's offense will look quite familiar with Mahomes throwing to Kelce, Hill, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson, but the tight end still recognized how unusual the entire situation is.

"It's definitely a unique situation," Kelce, who also praised the efforts of the doctors and those behind the scenes who are helping make training camps safer, said. "You can't imitate it, you can't get ready for playing meaningful football games without fans in the stands. So it's definitely going to be a different year, it's going to be a crazy approach."

For his part, Kelce focused on running and what he could do during an offseason that saw so many at home.

"You still gotta hold yourself accountable," he said. "I'm a professional athlete, so my body is my business. There's stuff that you can always do in the house and outside that can get you ready. One of those things is just running, and I did a lot of it this offseason. Going into this year, I'm feeling pretty solid."

That's exactly what the Chiefs want to hear as they eye a second straight title.