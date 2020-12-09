UFC 256: Breaking Down the Best Value Picks for Gamblers

0 of 4

UFC 256 is the final pay-per-view event for the company in 2020.

The action is set to take place live at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and the main event is scheduled to feature the fastest turnaround in UFC championship history.

Men's flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo just stopped Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255, now the 125-pound king is taking on top-ranked contender Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256.

But there are plenty of other important fights scheduled, too. Most notably, fan-favorite Tony Ferguson returns to action to jump right back into the deep end of the 155-pound pool against Charles Oliveira.

But before all that takes place, Bleacher Report breaks down the best value picks for gamblers. Read through these betting tips, and be sure to leave your own best bets in the comments, too.