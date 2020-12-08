PSG vs. Istanbul Basaksehir Suspended After Alleged Racial Abuse by Official

Francois Mori/Associated Press

A Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended Tuesday after both teams walked off the pitch after alleged racial abuse by an official:

Basaksehir assistant Pierre Webo was sent off with a red card in the first half of the match, but the club allege that the fourth official used a racist word in the process, via BBC Sport.

The club's official account posted this message following the incident:

Istanbul Basaksehir left the field first and PSG followed, causing a suspension of play with the match tied 0-0 in the 14th minute. Per football writer Matt Spiro, the match was set to resume at 4 p.m. ET, however, not all players returned.

The match is now set to resume on Wednesday:

Basaksehir forward Demba Ba discussed the situation with the officials, per Get French Football News, saying that officials never refer to white players as "this white guy" but do say "this Black guy" when mentioning Black players. Ba was among those who led the players into the dressing room.

Center back Presnel Kimpembe and striker Kylian Mbappe were among the PSG players who made the decision for the team to follow Basaksehir's lead and leave the pitch, per Get French Football News.

The match is an important one for the Champions League Group H standings.

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and RB Leipzig all entered the final matchday tied for first place with nine points. PSG needed at least a draw to clinch its spot in the knockout stage.

Istanbul Basaksehir will finish in fourth place in the group regardless of Tuesday's results with just three points in the first five matches.