4 Ways the Steelers Can Get Their Offense Back on Track for Playoff Push

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first defeat in Week 13, a 23-17 loss to the Washington Football Team.

A defeat to spoil perfect-season ambitions wasn't too hard to see coming though, not with the offense starting to crumble against a combination of better competition and self-inflicted wounds.

After posting 24 or more points in every game through Week 11, Pittsburgh notably stumbled in a 19-14 win over Baltimore. Understandable, as the Steelers graduated from beating up on teams like Cincinnati, Jacksonville and other sub-.500 clubs and got in the ring with a pair of strong defenses.

The task now is figuring out what went wrong in those two games and improving upon those areas. The playoffs are around the corner and those mistakes could send the Steelers home early, gaudy numbers and regular-season wins be damned.