    UCLA, Jordan Brand Agree to 6-Year Nike Apparel Contract

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2020

    A UCLA helmet sits on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Washington State and UCLA in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Young Kwak/Associated Press

    UCLA announced a six-year agreement with Nike on Tuesday for the company to outfit the majority of its athletic teams, with Jordan Brand covering football, men's basketball and women's basketball.

    The school revealed the news in a video narrated by former Bruins stars Russell Westbrook and Jordin Canada:

    "UCLA Athletics is elite, and our student-athletes deserve every resource in their pursuit of excellence. We sought to work with the best in the world; that is Nike and Jordan Brand," athletic director Martin Jarmond said in the release.

    The news comes amid a lawsuit against Under Armour after the company broke its 15-year, $280 million deal to provide apparel for UCLA, initially signed in 2016.

    UCLA said in October it would remain with Under Armour for the remainder of the 2020-21 seasons because there was not enough time to get a new deal in place.

    The school now has a new partner, which will provide uniforms, footwear, apparel and equipment to the 25 teams.

    UCLA will now become the first school to wear Jumpman in the Pac-12, while only four other schools in the country (Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Oklahoma) use the company for football, per Front Office Sports.

    The new gear will be available in fall 2021.

