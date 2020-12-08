Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight's 1.6M-Plus PPV Buys Generated More Than $80M

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Last month's exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. was a rousing success, as it drew well over one million pay-per-view buys and tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

According to Josh Peter of USA Today, Tyson's Legends Only League, which promoted the event, reported that it generated more than 1.6 million pay-per-view buys and over $80 million in revenue based on numbers provided by Triller.

While Triller did not confirm the numbers, Triller spokesman Michael Goldberg said the card ranked in the top 10 all time among combat sports events in pay-per-view buys.

The exhibition marked Tyson's return to the ring for the first time in more than 15 years.

The fight, which went for $49.49 on PPV, was ruled a draw despite Tyson largely dominating statistically, but both Tyson and Jones figure to emerge as big-time winners.

Per Peter, documents provided by the California State Athletic Association show that Tyson and Jones were both guaranteed $1 million for the fight. More money is undoubtedly forthcoming for both, and they are expected to split it evenly.

It is also reportedly expected that YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson, who co-headlined the event, will receive a share of the revenue.

Tyson's brother-in-law and co-owner of the Legends Only League, Azim Spicer, said hundreds of thousands of additional late buys could be added to the 1.6 million pay-per-view figure.

Last month's card featured a unique mix that could serve as a blueprint for future boxing events. In addition to the exhibition main event between two boxing icons and the novelty of Paul vs. Robinson, there were four other fights, musical performances throughout and an appearance by Snoop Dogg on commentary.

Per Marc Williams of TalkSport, Tyson expressed interest in getting back in the ring following the Nov. 28 fight against Jones, saying, "We've got to do this again."

Even at 54, Tyson remains a huge draw, meaning The Baddest Man on the Planet's career renaissance may only be getting started.