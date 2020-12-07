    Brandon Roy 'Would Be Honored' If Carmelo Anthony Wore No. 7 with Blazers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2020
    Portland Trail Blazers guard Brandon Roy is shown during the second half of game 1 of their first-round NBA basketball playoff game against the Houston Rockets in Portland, Ore., Saturday, April 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
    Don Ryan/Associated Press

    Former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy gave his blessing for Carmelo Anthony to wear the No. 7 jersey as he approaches his first full season with the team.

    "I would be honored if he wore it," Roy said to The Athletic's Jason Quick. "So we should [let him have it]."

    Anthony donned No. 7 with the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets but went with No. 00 after signing with Portland. He made it clear last week he'd prefer to go back to his old number:

    Eight players have worn No. 7 for the Blazers, and Roy was the last. For nearly a decade, the number has been mothballed, perhaps as a ceremonial gesture for Roy, who reached three straight All-Star Games from 2008 to '10 before persistent knee problems derailed his career.

    Quick noted, however, that Portland hasn't officially retired Roy's jersey and reported "the organization has no plans to retire any number."

    While explaining his support for Anthony's push, Roy recounted a story involving the legendary forward.

    The Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 107-96 on Christmas Day in 2009. Anthony and Roy showed out, scoring 32 and 41 points apiece.

    After the game, Roy approached Anthony about meeting one of his cousins who had been diagnosed with cancer.

    "He said, 'Of course,'" Roy said to Quick. "Made her night. He was her favorite player."

    The Blazers have their first preseason game Dec. 11 against the Sacramento Kings and open the regular season Dec. 23 against the Utah Jazz. That still leaves some time for Portland to replace the No. 00 jersey hanging in Anthony's locker with a No. 7 one.

