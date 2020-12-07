    Video: Barack Obama Roasts Knicks During 'Desus & Mero' Showtime Interview

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2020

    Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives for a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    President Barack Obama is famously a Chicago Bulls fan, a team that had quite the rivalry—albeit one-sided—with the New York Knicks during the Michael Jordan years. 

    So it wasn't a shock that he used the Knicks to roast Desus & Mero while appearing on their Showtime show, referencing footage of them playing basketball with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

    "I saw some of the footage of y'all with Booker," he said, before hitting them with the kill shot after they attempted to defend themselves: "Here's the good news. It looks like y'all could play for the Knicks."

    Don't forget that President Obama can hoop a little bit himself:

    He definitely hit Desus & Mero with stepback-and-stare before draining the three on that Knicks burn. 

