    Antonio Gibson Ruled Out for WFT vs. Steelers with Toe Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    Washington Football Team's Antonio Gibson smiles after his touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
    Roger Steinman/Associated Press

    Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson exited Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter with a toe injury.

    The team initially said Gibson was doubtful to return after carrying the ball two times for 14 yards. He was ruled out entirely in the third quarter.

    The injury is a setback in an otherwise encouraging rookie season for the third-round draft pick.

    Gibson entered Monday having run for 645 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 233 yards. He shredded the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, going for 115 yards and three scores on the ground in a 41-16 win.

    Losing Gibson is obviously bad news for a Washington offense that's averaging 325.3 yards per game.

    Alex Smith's comeback from a gruesome leg injury makes for an incredible story, but he has been somewhat limited upon his return to the field.

    His 5.8 adjusted yards per attempt were tied for 28th with Daniel Jones, per Pro Football Reference. Per NFL's Next Gen Stats, his 4.7 average intended air yards are also the lowest in the league and more than a full yard below the next closest quarterback (Drew Brees, 5.8).

    Washington has a below-average offense with everybody healthy. Take Gibson out of the mix and the team will likely struggle to move the ball against Pittsburgh.

