    Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee, Buys Ownership Stake in NWSL Team

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancÃ© of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
    Omar Vega/Associated Press

    Brittany Matthews, the fiancee of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, holds a stake in the ownership group that was just awarded a Kansas City expansion franchise from the National Women's Soccer League, per the Associated Press

    That ownership group also includes Angie and Chris Long of Palmer Square Capital Management.

    Matthews played college soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler before playing professionally for UMF Afturelding in Iceland.

    "I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis," Matthews said in a statement. "We have the greatest fans and community here in KC, and I can't wait to huddle around this team."

