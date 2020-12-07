Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee, Buys Ownership Stake in NWSL Team

Omar Vega/Associated Press

Brittany Matthews, the fiancee of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, holds a stake in the ownership group that was just awarded a Kansas City expansion franchise from the National Women's Soccer League, per the Associated Press.

That ownership group also includes Angie and Chris Long of Palmer Square Capital Management.

Matthews played college soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler before playing professionally for UMF Afturelding in Iceland.

"I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis," Matthews said in a statement. "We have the greatest fans and community here in KC, and I can't wait to huddle around this team."