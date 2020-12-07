Report: Anthony Lynn's Firing as Chargers HC Not 'Imminent' After Patriots Loss

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly leaning toward waiting until the end of the 2020 season before deciding Anthony Lynn's future with the franchise.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Chargers are not planning an "imminent" change despite Sunday's embarrassing 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Lynn is 8-20 over the last two seasons after beginning his career with the Chargers with back-to-back winning campaigns. The team has been defined by its failures in close games. Blowout loss to New England aside, six of the Chargers' nine losses have come by one score. They lost nine such games in 2019.

The Chargers job would rank among the most attractive in the NFL, should Lynn find himself receiving a pink slip. Justin Herbert has looked the part as a franchise quarterback, Austin Ekeler is under an extremely team-friendly contract, and Keenan Allen continues to be one of the most dynamic receivers in football. It would be hard to find a better trio to begin a coaching search with.

If a change is coming, Shane Steichen, the Chargers' offensive coordinator, might wind up being a dark horse for the job to replace Lynn given Herbert's success. If the Chargers prefer a change in leadership but not an overhaul of the scheme that's helped Herbert emerge as the Rookie of the Year favorite, the 35-year-old offensive coordinator could be a natural fit.

That said, the Chargers would have their pick of potential high-profile names and could target someone like Eric Bieniemy, who has had success in the development of Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.