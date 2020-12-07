    Raptors Announce 3 Members of Organization Tested Positive for COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020
    Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) talks with teammate Serge Ibaka (9) after Ibaka was called for a technical foul during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Toronto Raptors announced Monday that three members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 during testing ahead of training camp:

    The Raptors' announcement follows the Portland Trail Blazers closing their practice facility on Sunday for coronavirus-related reasons.

    "Over the past four days, we have had three positive COVID test results within our organization," Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, having completed contact tracing, we are closing our practice facility today for deep cleaning while we run confirmatory tests."

    The NBA announced Wednesday that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since the league resumed testing ahead of the Dec. 22 start to the 2020-21 season, per the Associated Press.

    "During this pandemic, all this stuff is going to be different this season," Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic told reporters. "Some players might get corona, get sick, not be able to be with the team for 10 days. So, I think that's going to be a big part—which team is not going to have positive people. It's going to be a lot of time together. I think that's going to be key."

    The Raptors find themselves uniquely challenged during the ongoing pandemic, temporarily playing in Tampa, Florida due to Canada's travel restrictions during the pandemic. 

    "My role is to just constantly be on [players] and be a reminder constantly of our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization, there's lots on the line if you're not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols," head coach Nick Nurse told reporters Sunday.

    The Raptors will open their season with a home game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 23.

