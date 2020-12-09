College Football Underclassmen Who Should Declare for 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 7

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The number of underclassmen entering the NFL draft is consistently rising, and 2020 will likely be no different.

More than 25 eligible sophomores and juniors have already declared for the draft. Those include Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell and LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who are potential top-five picks.

One variable for underclassmen to consider is the NCAA not counting 2020 as a year of eligibility. Instead of moving from a junior to senior, for example, a player's athletic (not academic) year would remain the same if he stays in college next season.

Still, it's entirely likely the total of non-seniors in the draft will surpass 100 for the fourth straight cycle. And some of the biggest stars in college football should join the group.

The list is organized by position and focused on players we believe are potential first-round picks.