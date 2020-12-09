College Football Underclassmen Who Should Declare for 2021 NFL Draft

College Football Underclassmen Who Should Declare for 2021 NFL DraftDecember 9, 2020
The number of underclassmen entering the NFL draft is consistently rising, and 2020 will likely be no different.
More than 25 eligible sophomores and juniors have already declared for the draft. Those include Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell and LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who are potential top-five picks.
One variable for underclassmen to consider is the NCAA not counting 2020 as a year of eligibility. Instead of moving from a junior to senior, for example, a player's athletic (not academic) year would remain the same if he stays in college next season.
Still, it's entirely likely the total of non-seniors in the draft will surpass 100 for the fourth straight cycle. And some of the biggest stars in college football should join the group.
The list is organized by position and focused on players we believe are potential first-round picks.
Quarterbacks
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Long considered a potential No. 1 overall pick, Lawrence is an obvious choice to declare early. He's thrown for 9,376 yards and totaled 102 touchdowns with just 15 interceptions at Clemson. The only question is whether Lawrence strong-arms his way to avoid the New York Jets—the Reverse Eli Manning, if you will.
Justin Fields, Ohio State
Also in the "no-brainer" category, Fields should be selected in the top three. The junior is an advanced passer and dangerous runner who's collected 4,680 passing yards, 723 rushing yards and 71 total touchdowns in just 19 games at Ohio State.
Mac Jones, Alabama
Jones performed quite well in relief of Tua Tagovailoa last season but has truly shined in 2020. Through nine games, his 12.2 yards per attempt would set an FBS record. Jones has 3,113 yards and 27 scores with only three interceptions this fall.
Zach Wilson, BYU
Wilson had a tough 2019, managing just 7.5 yards per attempt with 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions. That inefficiency makes his breakout even more impressive; he's improved those marks to 11.1 yards per throw, 27 scores and three picks. Wilson's strong arm and plus mobility are key strengths.
Running Backs
Javonte Williams, North Carolina
Clemson's Travis Etienne and Alabama's Najee Harris are more likely first-round candidates, but Javonte Williams has given scouts something to consider this fall.
While running for 6.7 yards per carry, Williams has showed great contact balance and a powerful finish. He constantly runs through tackles—which is exactly what you'd expect from a running back listed at a sturdy 5'10" and 220 pounds.
The key for Williams is separating from the second-tier players at his position, such as Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, Mississippi State's Kylin Hill and Memphis' Kenneth Gainwell.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
Although a broken right ankle will likely sideline Waddle for the rest of 2020, he's a fantastic prospect. And just incredibly fast. Waddle holds a scorching 19.3-yard average on 103 career catches and has scored three touchdowns as a returner.
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Olave is a classic "he just gets open" receiver. The junior isn't particularly fast or quick like Waddle, nor overwhelmingly strong. But he's very precise and sudden in his movements. Olave tallied 840 yards and 12 scores last season and has 528 yards and five touchdowns so far in 2020.
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Injury concerns are reasonable about Moore, who's missed 12 games over the last two seasons. That's part of the reason he should head to the NFL anyway. Besides, when he's available, few players are more dangerous. Moore's elusiveness and creativity after the catch should be coveted.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Pitts and quarterback Kyle Trask have showed off a stellar connection. After catching eight touchdowns last year, Pitts has reeled in 11 scores on 36 receptions with a 17.8-yard average, which is atypical for a tight end. In fairness, that's because he's more a receiver than an in-line blocker. But it's no less impressive.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
The juxtaposition of Pitts to Freiermuth is fitting. While the former is a dynamic receiver, Freiermuth is adept at the traditional responsibilities—read: blocking—of a tight end. His upside as a pass-catcher isn't quite as high, but 92 catches for 1,185 yards and 16 scores is well above average. Freiermuth underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in November, so his medical evaluation is key.
Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
Jordan has an injury history to consider, but his impact on Miami's offense is unmistakable. Adept at shedding a first tackler on short catches and is a strong vertical option, Jordan has 91 career receptions for 1,122 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Offensive Linemen
Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
Mayfield initially opted out of the 2020 season but elected to return. Though he's only played in two games because of an ankle sprain, the right tackle has once again showed he's a sturdy run-blocker who's improving in pass protection.
Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
In his third season as a starter, Darrisaw has reached a new level. The left tackle often dominates with strength but is effective with his hands and a good athlete. Not only has he rarely allowed pressure in 2020, he hasn't been penalized, either.
Josh Myers, Ohio State
The first of two centers, Myers seemingly checks all the boxes for his position. He's listed at 6'5" and 312 pounds, is constantly making calls at the line of scrimmage and is respected for both his run-blocking and pass protection. Myers has exclusively played center in college but was a guard in high school.
Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
Humphrey could have declared for the 2020 draft and heard his name called in the first 50 picks or so. The junior's perception hasn't risen substantially, but that's more a product of positional value than his performance. Humphrey is best suited for an offense that would feature his run-blocking ability.
Defensive Linemen and Edge-Rushers
Jordan Davis and Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
Checking in at 6'6" and 330 pounds, Davis is a space-plugging defensive tackle. He's most effective at stopping the run, which is no surprise for his position. Ojulari, on the other hand, is a nightmare to defend off the edge because of his quickness. The redshirt sophomore has 5.5 sacks and 15 hurries this season.
Joseph Ossai, Texas
Since his breakout game in the Sugar Bowl two seasons ago, Ossai has developed into a spectacular player. After posting 90 tackles and 13.5 for loss in 2019, he's racked up 55 and 16, respectively, and three forced fumbles this season. Ossai previously struggled at times in coverage, but Texas has shifted him to an attack-minded role with great success. That should be his NFL future, too.
Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Hutchinson had his 2020 cut short because of an ankle injury, but 2019 showed his value. The edge-rusher racked up 68 tackles with 10 for loss—including 4.5 sacks—and broke up six passes. Hutchinson's quickness and high activity level are major appeals.
Jayson Oweh, Penn State
The most common words you'll read to describe Oweh will likely be potential or tools. Few pass-rushers are more athletically gifted than Oweh, who's likely to be an eye-test battle if he declares. His performance has improved in 2020 despite the sacks category showing a zero through seven games.
Linebackers
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
Though he's technically listed as a senior, Notre Dame doesn't officially acknowledge a redshirt year. Owusu-Koramoah is a redshirt junior, but that technicality shouldn't matter for much longer. The converted safety leads the Irish in tackles (49) and stops for loss (9.0) this season, adding three forced fumbles and two takeaways.
Zaven Collins, Tulsa
Collins had a respectable year in both 2018 and 2019, but he's become an absolute star as a junior. Listed at 6'4" and 260 pounds, he's built like an edge-rusher yet produces as if he plays every defensive position. Collins has 51 tackles with 11.5 for loss and four sacks, while also intercepting four passes with two pick-sixes.
Secondary
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
The son of an All-Pro cornerback, he might just be better than his father. That's enormously high praise, for sure, and there's a long way until the conversation is truly meaningful. But after watching Surtain lock up SEC receivers over the last two seasons, it's clear he's headed for an early first-round selection.
Shaun Wade, Ohio State
Wade is an interesting case. Last season, he covered slot receivers and could've been a first-round choice in the 2020 NFL draft. This year, he's struggled a bit on the outside. Devaluing a slot corner in today's era of football is foolish, though, so Wade has a healthy resume despite a more challenging 2020.
Derion Kendrick, Clemson
Kendrick moved from receiver to cornerback last season, so he's not close to a finished product. Given how he's performed in 2020, that should be awfully appealing. Kendrick has allowed only a handful of catches while breaking up five passes.
Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell, Georgia
Mentioning one without the other feels wrong, though Stokes probably has an edge on Campbell in the draft conversation. Stokes has three interceptions and 13 pass breakups over the last two years. And while Campbell has allowed a few touchdowns this season, he played very well in 2019.
Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research.