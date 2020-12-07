NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Russell Westbrook Trade, John Wall

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It's been an eventful offseason for the Houston Rockets, and there could still be more moves on the way considering the 2020-21 season doesn't get underway until Dec. 22.

But even if the Rockets stand pat, their roster looks much different than it did at the end of this past season. Most notably, they have swapped starting point guards, sending Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall.

While there have also been rumors of James Harden getting dealt, the shooting guard remains in Houston for the time being.

Here's some of the latest buzz stemming from the Rockets' eventful offseason.