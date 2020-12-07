Cam Newton, Patriots Poised to Make Late-Season Run After Win vs. Chargers

1 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Never count out the Patriots when they have head coach Bill Belichick at the helm.

The 68-year-old has guided them to the playoffs in 17 of his 20 seasons, including 16 of the past 17. Even without longtime quarterback Tom Brady, it's possible he is going to get New England back to the postseason this year.

The Patriots are currently outside of a playoff spot, but they're in the thick of the AFC wild-card race. The Las Vegas Raiders are 7-5 and sitting in the seventh and final postseason spot in the conference, while the Baltimore Ravens are 6-5 heading into their Tuesday night game against the Dallas Cowboys. No team behind the Pats has more than four wins.

New England's final four regular-season games are against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4), Miami Dolphins (8-4), Buffalo Bills (8-3) and New York Jets (0-12). Although the next three games are against quality opponents, the Patriots have momentum and may be playing the best they have all year coming out of the big win over the Chargers.

"It was a complementary game. We played at a good level for 60 minutes and had more consistency than we’ve probably had in most other games. Just really proud of how the team competed," Belichick said, according to Shalise Manza Young of Yahoo Sports. "Our guys really stepped up."

The Pats will need some help to get into the postseason, and they're likely going to have to win some tough games. But they're much closer to a playoff spot now than when they were 2-5, so it's certainly realistic they could get in.