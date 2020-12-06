    Eagles' Doug Pederson on Benching Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts: 'Needed a Spark'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Given Carson Wentz's struggles this season, it was no surprise that fans in Philadelphia were calling for Jalen Hurts to replace him as the starting quarterback.

    That finally happened in the third quarter of the Eagles' 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as Hurts replaced Wentz with the Birds trailing 20-3.

    "We needed a spark," Pederson told reporters after the game. "So I decided to put Jalen in the game."

    The move seemed to work, as Hurts led the Eagles on a touchdown drive and Jalen Reagor returned a punt for a touchdown. While the Eagles couldn't pull off the comeback attempt, it pretty clearly set the stage for a quarterback controversy going forward.

    "I need to get through this game," Pederson said when asked who would be his quarterback going forward.

    He added that he will consider all options "before anything is decided."

                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

