Packers' Aaron Rodgers Becomes Fastest Player to 400 Passing TDs in NFL History

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers will surely never match Tom Brady or even Joe Montana in Super Bowl rings, but the argument can be made that he is the most talented quarterback in NFL history.

He bolstered that case Sunday.

Rodgers became the fastest player in league history to throw 400 career touchdown passes when he found go-to option Davante Adams in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

As Rob Demovsky of ESPN noted, Rodgers accomplished the feat in 193 games, putting him ahead of Drew Brees (205), Peyton Manning (209), Brady (212), Dan Marino (227), Brett Favre (228) and Philip Rivers (231).

Rodgers already had a sparkling resume before setting this record as a Super Bowl champion, two-time league MVP and eight-time Pro Bowler, but it was his consistency that helped him throw so many touchdowns in just 193 games.

Other than injury-shortened 2013 and 2017 efforts, the fewest touchdown passes Rodgers has thrown in a season since becoming the Packers' full-time starter in 2008 is 25. He led the league with 40 touchdown passes in 2016 and was leading the league with 33 this year at the start of play Sunday.

His 25 touchdown throws in 2018 and 26 in 2019 suggested he may be trending in the wrong direction after throwing more than 30 almost every year, but he has answered any lingering questions in emphatic fashion this season for a Packers squad that improved to 9-3.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks," Rodgers told Pat McAfee on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio in October.

It's hard to argue with that, and the quote provided a glimpse into a motivated Rodgers this season as he attempted to move past his lower touchdown totals the past two years.

He has done just that and has the Packers primed to compete for what would be the second Super Bowl ring of his illustrious career.