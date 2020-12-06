    Pelicans' Zion Williamson: 'I'm Just a Different Kind of Player' When Healthy

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2020

    New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) brings the ball up court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is ready to show the world what kind of player he can be when healthy.

    "When I'm healthy and competing, I'm just a different kind of player," he told reporters when asked what he is looking to prove in his second season. He suggested he will be a better all-around contributor and show he is the "player everyone fell in love with."

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

