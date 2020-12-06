Ty Johnson's Jets Fantasy Outlook After Frank Gore's Injury vs. Raiders

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Frank Gore was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering a concussion, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

That will leave fantasy players to wonder whether a player like Ty Johnson could have fantasy relevance going forward if Gore is forced to miss additional time.

Coming into Sunday, Johnson had barely factored into New York's plans at all, with eight rushes for 60 yards and six catches for 24 yards. But with La'Mical Perine already on injured reserve, it was Johnson who saw the majority of the carries against the Raiders once Gore went down, with Josh Adams also seeing some work.

Johnston, to be fair, played well, with 19 carries for 99 yards and a score at the time of publication. But is he really a guy you want to trust at such a crucial part of the season?

Probably not. We're talking about a player who has appeared in nine total games the past two years and whose career high for rushing yards is 273. We're also talking about a Jets team that came into Sunday averaging just 97.5 rushing yards per game, 26th in the NFL.

Oh, and next week they play the Seattle Seahawks, who are giving up just 89.3 yards per game, third in the league.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So we're talking about a career backup against one of the best run defenses in the NFL. It's possible he won't even play if Frank Gore is able to return. Adams also played very well against Las Vegas (eight carries for 74 yards at the time of publication) for what it's worth, meaning he could easily see an equal share of the snaps and carries if Gore misses next week.

As you can see, you're probably better suited targeting other options at running back on the waiver wire.

Unless you are in a major pinch or in a very deep league, steer clear of Johnson. He played well Sunday, but there are enough factors working against him to expect another strong showing against Seattle.