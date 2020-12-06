James Harden Misses Rockets' 1st Practice Because of NBA COVID-19 Protocols

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden missed the team's first practice Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols, head coach Stephen Silas told reporters Sunday, though he is expected to participate in an individual workout Sunday evening.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that Harden attended Lil Baby's birthday party on Thursday:

As for whether Harden was committed to the Rockets, Silas told reporters it was "a question you're going to have to ask him when he gets here."

Everything in Houston is rotating around Harden and whether he'll remain with the organization for the long term. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in November that the star guard turned down an extension with the Rockets and wanted out, with the Brooklyn Nets his desired location.

Per that report, "Harden believes his window to chase championships in Houston has ended, and constructing a super team with the Nets represents his best pathway to a title."

Houston reportedly wants to go into the season with Harden and convince him to remain with the organization long term, however, and will only consider parting ways with the 2017-18 MVP for a "massive return of assets."

Houston has been busy this offseason, bringing aboard big men Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins while trading Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a conditional 2023 first-round pick.

While Wall and Harden are likely a better fit than Westbrook and Harden were, the Rockets don't appear to be title contenders with their current roster. There are major questions about how Wall and Cousins will look after returning from injuries. Or how a new roster will perform under Silas, especially with the returning players accustomed a small-ball philosophy that likely will be diminished with Wood and Cousins now in the fold.

And if the team is trying to navigate those question marks with an unhappy Harden...well, that's a recipe for disaster. Few teams are more fascinating than Houston heading into the 2020-21 season.