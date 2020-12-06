NBA Trade Rumors: Buzz on Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Buddy Hield and Knicks

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The 2020-2021 NBA preseason will begin this Friday, Dec. 11 as an eventful free agency period continues to deliver surprising news.

This year’s offseason has been unconventional, to say the least. It has been a quick turnaround since the finals ended in October, but there have still been several noteworthy trades and signings. All 32 teams still have time to make more changes to their roster ahead of the season, which starts in under two weeks on Dec. 22.

Over the next few weeks, we will see how they finish up the offseason and attempt to put together a strategy to make the playoffs next year.

NBA executives react to blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade for John Wall

One of the biggest trades of the year sent Russell Westbrook to Washington and John Wall to Houston. This came as a shock to most fans, who were expecting James Harden to make a move

Michael Scotto of HoopHype spoke to an anonymous source from the league who gave his analysis of the trade.

"It’s a wash," one Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. "Both teams needed to make a trade. Washington has to give up a pick because Wall has a bigger injury history and hasn’t played in two years. The contracts were the same. Russ should be really good in the East. Scotty [Brooks] should know how to use him. Washington will be better than they were since Russ is actually playing and Wall hasn’t been. I think Washington is for sure a playoff team."

On the surface, it certainly seems like the Wizards got the best of this transaction as Westbrook will likely give them the lift they need to make the playoffs. After all, the 32-year-old guard is a former MVP, and it’s hard to imagine he can’t be productive in the Eastern Conference.

However, Wall could be a solid addition to the Rockets if he can stay healthy. The five-time NBA All-Star suffered a ruptured Achilles, which is a potentially career-ending injury to some players. So, Houston’s hopes will rely on his ability to recover and adjust his game now that his athleticism has diminished. Additionally, he and Harden will have to devise a way to co-exist as they’re both ball-dominant players.

Kings would accept draft picks in a trade for Buddy Hield

Sacramento had a productive offseason following a decent outing last year. The team posted a sub-500 record but its roster is loaded with potential.

Last month, the organization locked up De'Aaron Fox with a max extension for five years, seemingly making the backcourt with Buddy Hield the future of the team. Last October, the Kings signed the 2016 No. 6 overall pick to a four-year, $106 million deal.

However, Ian Begley of SNY noted that the front office was "in talks with some teams about trades involving Hield, Sacramento had been asking for draft compensation."

Begley went on to state, "The Knicks have a significant amount of draft capital over the next few drafts. But it’s unknown if New York would have any interest in a) trading for Hield or b) including future draft picks in a Hield transaction."

Although there is no imminent trade on the table between the Kings and the Knicks, this could be an advantageous move. There was some speculation that Frank Ntilikina could be on the move later this year as New York only has 15 days to extend his rookie contract and he removed the Knicks from his bio on a social media account. But the 22-year-old point guard seems content for now.